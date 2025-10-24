Three weeks of Palestinian culture coming to Yorkshire

Get ready for an intensive cultural experience this autumn as the Leeds Palestinian Film Festival returns for its 11th edition. Running for over three weeks, from November 12 to December 6, the festival is set to showcase the resilience and richness of Palestinian culture through a diverse programme of cinema.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While based primarily in Leeds, the festival's reach extends across the region, making it a key event for film lovers and those interested in world culture across North Yorkshire. It will take place across 10 venues, including the Hyde Park Picture House, the University of Leeds, and community spaces, offering audiences "stories of resistance, resilience, and unbreakable spirit."

The 2025 programming promises to be inspiring and thought-provoking, featuring a compelling mix of feature films, documentaries, shorts, and panel discussions from both emerging and established Palestinian voices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The festival kicks off on Wednesday, November 12, at the Hyde Park Picture House with the opening film, Yalla Parkour, presented in partnership with Leeds International Film Festival.

The Voice of Hind Rajab is a 2025 docudrama film, written and directed by Kaouther Ben Hania

The main highlight will be on Thursday, November 20, at the same venue, featuring the exclusive Yorkshire-wide premiere of Palestine 36, which is Palestine's official submission for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.

A particularly poignant series of films will be new works made by Gazan women, screened as part of the inspiring Gaza International Festival for Women’s Cinema, giving a voice to their unique experiences.

Frances Bernstein, festival co-director, spoke on the importance of the event: “While Palestine is regularly in the news, cinema offers us something deeper—the chance to truly understand the stories and connections behind the headlines. Our main highlight, the powerful new drama Palestine 36, provides compelling insights into historical events that continue to resonate today. The festival is much more than a series of film screenings; it's a vital space for community, discussion, and cultural exchange. We invite the people of Scarborough to come and explore, discuss, and be inspired by this year's incredible lineup."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their comments were strongly backed by Sir David Hare, playwright and screenwriter, who said: “The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival has always been an outstanding event, throwing brilliant light on how Palestinians manage to continue their lives in such unique circumstances. Obviously, in 2025, the festival is more necessary, more urgent and more important than ever.”

The full programme, featuring titles like The Loud Silence and Legendary Women in a Time of Genocide, will be available to book from their website today.