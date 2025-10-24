Three weeks of Palestinian culture coming to Yorkshire
While based primarily in Leeds, the festival's reach extends across the region, making it a key event for film lovers and those interested in world culture across North Yorkshire. It will take place across 10 venues, including the Hyde Park Picture House, the University of Leeds, and community spaces, offering audiences "stories of resistance, resilience, and unbreakable spirit."
The 2025 programming promises to be inspiring and thought-provoking, featuring a compelling mix of feature films, documentaries, shorts, and panel discussions from both emerging and established Palestinian voices.
The festival kicks off on Wednesday, November 12, at the Hyde Park Picture House with the opening film, Yalla Parkour, presented in partnership with Leeds International Film Festival.
The main highlight will be on Thursday, November 20, at the same venue, featuring the exclusive Yorkshire-wide premiere of Palestine 36, which is Palestine's official submission for Best International Feature Film at the Oscars.
A particularly poignant series of films will be new works made by Gazan women, screened as part of the inspiring Gaza International Festival for Women’s Cinema, giving a voice to their unique experiences.
Frances Bernstein, festival co-director, spoke on the importance of the event: “While Palestine is regularly in the news, cinema offers us something deeper—the chance to truly understand the stories and connections behind the headlines. Our main highlight, the powerful new drama Palestine 36, provides compelling insights into historical events that continue to resonate today. The festival is much more than a series of film screenings; it's a vital space for community, discussion, and cultural exchange. We invite the people of Scarborough to come and explore, discuss, and be inspired by this year's incredible lineup."
Their comments were strongly backed by Sir David Hare, playwright and screenwriter, who said: “The Leeds Palestinian Film Festival has always been an outstanding event, throwing brilliant light on how Palestinians manage to continue their lives in such unique circumstances. Obviously, in 2025, the festival is more necessary, more urgent and more important than ever.”
The full programme, featuring titles like The Loud Silence and Legendary Women in a Time of Genocide, will be available to book from their website today.