The 32nd Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship (EOBC) will take place from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15, 2026.

Tickets are for next year’s beach fishing championships, which is held along the Yorkshire Coast, are now on sale.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This area will once again welcome anglers from the UK and Europe as the 32nd Paul Roggeman European Open Beach Championship (EOBC) will take place from Friday, March 13 to Sunday, March 15, 2026.

The three-day beach fishing competition stretches from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets will go sale from Friday, 12 September with weekend prices at £30 for seniors and £20 for juniors. Pairs and team of four tickets are also available. Advance tickets are always in high demand, with anglers visiting from across Europe so competitors will need to be quick.

The event will feature exceptional cash prizes and fishing equipment to be won. Competitors will be able to pick up valuable experiences, tactics, skills and techniques whilst enjoying a fun-filled weekend meeting new and old friends.

A number of exhibitors will also be present at the event offering expert advice and some great offers on their products.

All competitors will also be entered in the Golden Ticket Draw which will be held at the event hub for the chance to win a stay at Sand-Le-Mere Holiday Park following the presentations on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular warm-up ‘Flattie Bash’ event will also take place on Friday, March 13, kick-starting a full weekend of angling.

This catch and release event will be held between Fraisthorpe, Bridlington and Hornsea with fishing times between 10am and 2pm. Tickets are priced at £10 per person (cash only) with registration taking place on the day at Hornsea Floral Hall from 7am to 9.15am.

Councillor Nick Coultish, cabinet member for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We are proud to host this prestigious angling competition on our beautiful coastline and we look forward to welcoming visitors from across the UK and Europe to our region, providing the local visitor economy with a timely boost during the early part of 2026.”

For more information about the competition, tide times, to view the event handbook and to book tickets, visit: www.eobc.co.uk or www.facebook.com/openbeachchamps