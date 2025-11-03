Twist and Shout will be visiting Bridlington Spa on Thursday, February 12.

An all-star cast from the West End will deliver a musical powerhouse of a 1960s show at Bridlington Spa’s Royal Hall next year.

The extravaganza starts with the explosion of Brit Pop in 1962 through to the era of flower power and free love of the late sixties.

Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, with an incredible 364 performances to date, the Twist and Shout show ‘continues to capture hearts and put the swinging into the sixties’.

It will be visiting Bridlington Spa on Thursday, February 12.

A spokesperson said: “Find your nostalgia fix at this 60s music concert.

"Music lovers are invited to return to a time when skirts got shorter and hair got longer as an incredible cast revive the hits of The Beatles, Herman’s Hermits, Gerry and the Pacemakers, The Rolling Stones, Cilla Black, Manfred Mann, Dusty Springfield, Lulu, Sandy Shaw and many more.

“Superb performances and beautiful, bespoke costumes return us to the sights and sounds of the ‘Swinging Sixties’.

"The non-stop, 40-song music feast includes She Loves You, Glad All Over, You’re My World, Jumpin’ Jack Flash, Something Tells Me I’m Into Something Good, Shout, Ferry Cross The Mersey and so many more.

“It’s said that ‘If you remember the Sixties you really weren’t there’. Twist and Shout affords the opportunity to discover just what you missed!”

Visit www.bridspa.com or call the box office on 01262 678258 to book tickets for the show.