What's on in North Yorkshire this half-term

Published 11th Feb 2025, 11:22 BST
Updated 11th Feb 2025, 13:36 BST
This February half-term, 17th-21st February, Oxygen York is hosting a super half-term with mighty savings

Families around North Yorkshire are invited to celebrate half-term like superheroes and take flight at Oxygen York. Oxygen York is offering a five-day bounce pass, which includes one hour of open play, on each day of the half term, for just £30.

Every hero, from tiny tots to jumpers can burn off energy as they hit the interconnected trampolines, a parkour area, an inflatable park, an interactive sports pitch with AirTrack, airbag jump & trapeze. Oxygen York also has a fantastic soft play area for babies and toddlers to explore.

For the sidekicks, also known as parents, who need to refuel, each park has a café serving delicious treats and most importantly coffee. The menu offers a full range of pizzas, paninis, breakfasts and more, including dedicated menus for kids and toddlers.

Oxygen York is hosting a super half-term with mighty savings

For jumpers eager for their next adventure after February half term, Oxygen York will host its monthly Neon Night party on Friday 7th March from 6pm-8pm, where the neon lights are turned up and a DJ plays tunes all night, while bouncers enjoy an evening filled with games, dancing, jumping, glow sticks, and yummy snacks.

To find out more or to make a booking, go to the website, and to keep up with Oxygen’s day-to-day updates, follow oxygenactiveplay on Instagram or Oxygen Activeplay on Facebook.

