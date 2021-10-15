Anglo American launches pioneering North cyber-security apprenticeship scheme

Anglo American CEO Mark Cutifani launches the company’s cyber-security apprenticeship scheme.

Anglo American, owner of the Woodsmith Project fertiliser mine being developed near Whitby and on Teesside, has launched a pioneering new cyber security apprenticeship programme to

train seven people from a wide range of backgrounds to join its global team.

Working from Anglo American’s base in Scarborough, the seven chosen apprentices will be tutored by a highly skilled team in identifying threats using the latest cyber security tools and techniques to protect the highly sophisticated digital systems that run cutting edge mining operations around the world.

Anglo American's Woodsmith Mine at Sneaton, near Whitby.

The programme is part of a wider commitment by Anglo American to foster a successful cyber security cluster in North Yorkshire and was launched at Scarborough Science and Engineering Week by Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive of Anglo American.

Mr Cutifani said: “Technology is helping us to carry out our operations more effectively and efficiently, not just here in the UK but around the world, so protecting our IT and industrial technology systems is vital to our success.

“Our decision to locate the cyber security apprenticeship programme in North Yorkshire demonstrates our continued commitment to the region, and to providing young people here with the skills and opportunities they need to succeed in the 21st Century.”

Anglo American has invested significantly to deliver the bespoke apprenticeship programme in-house, led by a dedicated team.

The two-year programme will see trainees learn how to thwart a range of cyber security threats including ransomware attacks, phishing and SQL injection.

They will also learn general business skills and gain valuable experience of working in a large multinational organisation.

Craig McEwen, Chief Information Security Officer at Anglo American, said the apprenticeship will give trainees a fantastic opportunity.

"It will be a challenging course that demands commitment from the candidates who will be operating at a high level, encountering complex and fast-moving problems, supported by a world class team to train and support their growth.

“Cyber security is changing at a rapid pace, and it’s our job to keep up with it.

"Our analysts have to be incredibly diligent as they can be called on to tackle a wide variety of different issues every day.”

Craig added: “Cyber security is a fascinating and rewarding career path. Within the field there are a wide range of roles that are growing all the time.

“We’re looking for people with inquisitive minds and an ability to commit themselves fully.

"You don’t necessarily need to have a knowledge of computers, although it’s an advantage.”

Beckie Newland is already a Security Operations Analyst, having recently completed a cyber security apprenticeship with Anglo American.

Her experience has helped to inform this new programme.

She said: “I love the problem-solving nature of the role, and the opportunity it gives you to make a real impact on the organisation by introducing tools and processes that ultimately make

people safer.

To be eligible for the apprenticeship, candidates must be 18 or over by the end of the summer holidays in 2022 before the apprenticeship starts, have at least 3 A Levels or level 3 equivalent and 5 GCSEs at grade C/4 or above, including Maths and English or an equivalent qualification.

Candidates must also not hold any other Level 4 (or above) qualifications in the cyber discipline, as this makes potential apprentices ineligible.

An information event is being held at the Anglo American offices in Scarborough on Thursday October 21.