Anna’s director role at Castle

Castle Employment has announced the promotion of Anna Wilson to role of director.

Anna started at Castle nearly 15 years ago.

Her progression to director is it at a key point in Castle’s growth: with an increased head count she brings a wealth of recruitment experience and passion for success.

She will be instrumental in building on the reputation to clients and candidates.

Anna is still going to be very hands on in recruiting whilst overseeing the Castle team.

Kerry Hope, managing director at Castle, said: “I am thrilled Anna has achieved her director targets. Anna lives and breathes Castle values and has achieved so much in her 15-year career.

“She is instrumental in driving the business forward and I look forward to working even closer with her in the continued success of castle.”