Baroness Warwick visits £7m Scarborough housing project

Baroness Warwick of Undercliffe, Chairman of the National Housing Federation (NHF), has visited Scarborough to see one of Beyond Housing’s new build developments which is nearing completion.

The Middle Deepdale development is part of a £7m, 53-home regeneration project in Eastfield.

It includes the former Braeburn House elderly persons’ home site on Moor Lane, which was bought by Beyond Housing from North Yorkshire County Council.

Both schemes form part of the redevelopment of the Middle Deepdale site and the wider Eastfield Regeneration Project, under a Strategic Partnership Agreement which includes Scarborough Borough Council with North Yorkshire County Council as external stakeholder.

The development will provide 29 one-and two-bedroom apartments which will be available for affordable rent by older people.

Baroness Warwick was given a tour of the site by Rosemary Du Rose, Chief Executive of Beyond Housing.

The National Housing Federation is a body which represents the interests of housing associations across England, providing regional support and lobbying the government to further its vision of delivering universal, good quality and affordable accommodation.

On her visit, Baroness Warwick said: “It’s been a fascinating day.

"I’ve learned so much about Beyond Housing and what the organisation has been doing over the past year.

"I’ve been particularly impressed with the collaborative relationships that have been built up with other housing bodies and local authorities.

“The camaraderie across the organisation is obvious, along with a clear sense of wanting to achieve for customers.”

Rosemary Du Rose, Chief Executive of Beyond Housing, said: “It has been a pleasure to welcome Baroness Warwick to Scarborough and to show her some of the work we have been doing to support our ambition of building 2,000 new homes over the next five years.

Presentations were made by Baroness Warwick to Beyond Housing colleagues; key worker Luke Jarvis, and communities advisor Anthony Mulcaster, for excellence in customer service.