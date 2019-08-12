Beer garden approval for Scarborough pub

A Scarborough pub has been granted permission to create a beer garden in its rear car park.

Star Pubs and Bars applied to Scarborough Council to create the new drinking area at the back of The Albert in North Marine Road.

Two people living near the pub had objected, saying the area is already blighted by noise and urinating revellers.

The planning application to the council stated: “It is proposed to remove the existing bay window to the rear elevation and install a new door and screen, to be painted gloss white to match the existing.

“A wooden landing and staircase will then be installed to allow access to the outside area.

“A two-metre-high closed boarded wooden fence will be installed to the north and east elevations of the car park to enclose the area from the neighbouring properties.”

Artificial grass will be placed in the new area which will be screened from the car park by large timber planting boxes. Drinking in the outside area will stop at 10pm.

The two objectors complained about noise, disruption and alleged licensing breaches at the property, though North Yorkshire Police did not oppose the plan.

Scarborough Council planning officers have now granted the scheme approval but will not allow the pub to put speakers in the outside area.

They have also recommended that low-level lighting be used so as not to cause glare to neighbouring properties.

