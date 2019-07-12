Beyond Housing deal to build affordable homes in Seamer

Beyond Housing has exchanged contracts with construction contractor Linden Homes to develop 36 affordable new homes in Seamer.

The affordable housing provision, which will be completed in two phases, has been negotiated within the contractor’s Section 106 planning agreement for a 241-home development.

The first phase will provide nine two-bedroom homes, which will be made available for affordable rent.

Karen Howard, development manager at Beyond Housing, said: “I’m very pleased to see this exciting development project get under way.”