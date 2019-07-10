Boots to close one store in Filey

Boots is to close one of its stores in Filey, the company has revealed.

The store on Belle Vue Street will stop trading this autumn.

It comes as last month the company announced its plans to close 200 stores across the UK within the next 18 months.

A spokesperson from the company said: “At Boots UK, we continually review our store locations to make sure they are where our customers need us most. It is never a decision we take lightly when looking to close a store.

"Unfortunately we have taken the decision to close the store on Belle Vue Street in Filey and can confirm the store will be closing in the autumn of 2019. Our stores at 2 Murray Street and 32-34 Murray Street in Filey will remain open and will continue to offer pharmacy services to our customers.

“We currently do not have any store closures envisaged in Scarborough or Whitby, but as you'd expect we always review underperforming stores and seek out opportunities for consolidation.”