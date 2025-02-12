Braving the cold: Mayfield Care Home team takes a Dip for Dementia

The team at The Mayfield Care Home, in Whitby, part of Cromwell Care, defied freezing temperatures and stormy seas to take part in their first-ever Dip for Dementia, raising vital funds for Dementia UK.

The daring initiative was the brainchild of Natalie Gill, General Manager, who wanted to raise awareness of dementia and the profound impact it has on families, something the Mayfield team witnesses daily.

When she suggested a winter sea swim to rally support for the cause, the team initially thought it was a mad idea - but they embraced the challenge with enthusiasm and determination.

On the morning of Friday, February 7, with an extreme cold weather warning in place from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), 13 brave team members took to the icy waters, cheered on by fellow team members, residents, and their families.

The Mayfield Care Home Team

The grey, foreboding sky and fierce easterly winds sent the temperature plummeting below freezing, but that didn’t stop the team from plunging into the churning waves.

“It was the worst thing I’ve ever done - but for a good cause!” said Leanne Weatherill, Assistant General Manager, after emerging from the sea, cold but victorious.

Despite the biting wind and numbing water, the spirit of the event remained high. Laughter, screams, and sheer determination carried the team through the challenge, with residents and families offering unwavering support from the shore. One generous relative even provided a box of chocolates, which was swiftly demolished as everyone warmed up after the swim.

The event has already raised over £750, bringing The Mayfield Care Home closer to its £1,000 target. Their JustGiving page remains open for donations: www.justgiving.com/page/the-mayfield

Tobyn Dickinson, CEO of The Mayfield Care Home, who also took part, praised the team's dedication, said: “It was a brilliant effort by the whole team! Thank you to everyone who supported us on the day and by making a donation. Your generosity will help make a real difference to families affected by dementia.”

With its state-of-the-art facilities and five-star accommodation, The Mayfield Care Home is committed to delivering the highest standards of residential, dementia, and respite care. Located just a stone’s throw from Whitby’s award-winning beaches, the home offers inclusive hospitality, ensuring residents can enjoy daily activities, pampering in the beauty salon, and restaurant-quality dining - all at no extra cost.