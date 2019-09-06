Brexit Ready workshop for Scarborough’s seafood traders on next week

Businesses who process or trade seafood are encouraged to attend a “Brexit Ready” workshop taking place in Scarborough next Thursday (September 12).

The Helping the UK seafood sector be ready for Brexit workshop has been organised to help businesses in the sector understand and prepare for changes in trading arrangements, ensuring exports and imports continues as seamlessly as possible after Britain’s exit from the European Union on 31 October.

The event will be run by Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra); the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) and Seafish - the public body that supports the £10bn UK seafood industry.

Topics covered include customs procedures, food labelling requirements, Export Health Certificates, Catch Certificates and EU workers through presentations, discussion and practical demonstrations.

Speaking ahead of the events, Fiona Wright, Head of Regulation at Seafish, said: “The workshop is designed to help businesses understand the practical steps they can take now to help them be as ready as they can be for whatever form Brexit may take.

“The format of different topics allows attendees to choose the sessions most relevant to their needs and there will be a valuable opportunity to put questions directly to colleagues from Seafish, Defra and the MMO.

“We hope that businesses and individuals involved in processing or trading fish, shellfish and seafood with the EU, as well as local authorities, will take up this offer to attend.”

Find out more and register for the event here - places are limited and will be filled on a first come first served basis with the venue being confirmed to registrants prior to the event.