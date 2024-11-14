Bridlington and Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst urges Post Office to keep 'vital' service in town

Bridlington and Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst hopes that the 'vital' service can be saved

Bridlington and Wolds MP Charlie Dewhirst has urged the Post Office to keep its vital service on Quay Road open after it was announced as one of the branches set to close.

Bridlington Post Office is one of more than 100 Crown branches which have been marked for closure after sweeping cuts were confirmed on Wednesday, (November 13).

Bridlington Post Office, on Quay Road, offers a wide range of services, including Royal Mail and Parcelforce services, everyday personal and business banking, passport check and send applications and DVLA photocard renewal.

Other services at the branch include bill payments and top ups, savings account ID verification and foreign currency.

Mr Dewhirst added that the town’s Post Office had become a key lifeline for residents, allowing them to access banking, after the swathe of bank branch closures in the area.

Mr Dewhirst said: “With recent closures of bank branches in Bridlington, the Post Office has become a key lifeline for residents, allowing them to access banking, benefits or pension services. Services my constituents rely on. “The announcement provides little reassurance for Bridlington residents who depend on this support – I acknowledge people’s habits have shifted over the past 20 years to more online use however the number of Crown branches has only gone in one direction and that is down.

“Under the previous government, Post Office Ltd made significant national improvements to its service standards, and it’s essential that a town as large as Bridlington retains adequate Crown Post Office facilities.

“I will be urging the Post Office to keep this vital service open for our community.”

Bosses at the Post Office have revealed that 115 locations have been earmarked for closure, with around 1,000 employees at risk of losing their jobs.

The locations at risk of closure are Crown Post Office locations, normally found within city centres and manned by Post Office employees.

They are the only Post Office-owned locations left in the country.

Post Office chairman Nigel Railton confirmed the news following rumours of major restructuring within the organisation, in a bid to boost postmaster pay by £250 million over five years.

He said: “The Post Office has a 360-year history of public service and today we want to secure that service for the future by learning from past mistakes and moving forward for the benefit of all postmasters.

“We can, and will, restore pride in working for a business with a legacy of service, rather than one of scandal.”

The Communications Workers Union (CWU) has blasted the decision to announce the closures.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward said: “For the company to announce the closure of hundreds of Post Office shot on the heels of the Horizon scandal is as tone deaf as it is immoral.

“CWU members are victims of the Horizon scandal – and for them to now fear for their jobs ahead of Christmas is yet another cruel attack.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Business and Trade said: “Post Offices are an integral part of the communities they serve and the services they provide for local people.

“The Government is in active discussion with Nigel Railton on his plans to put postmasters at the centre of the organisation and strengthen the Post Office network for its long-term future.”