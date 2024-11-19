Bridlington-based company signed up for Soanes Poultry vans contract

A family-owned Bridlington business has landed a sign-writing contract with a poultry firm.

Pinfold Lane based business Sign & Designs supplied Soanes Poultry with bespoke graphics for five vehicles plus internal graphics for office areas. Sign & Designs founder Barrie Dixon said: "We were delighted to be invited by Soanes Poultry's Transport Manager, Kevin Gates, to transform their HVG trucks with large format graphics, and we're very proud of the finished job. "It was great to get additional business designing and creating graphics for the new office space too." Mr Gates said: "The vehicles have got a new lease of life, and their new look helps to tell the story of our chicken that is reared for flavour on the Yorkshire Wolds." The vehicle livery was created by Penny Wilson Design.