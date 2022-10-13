Bridlington Post Office branch on Quay Road is set to close for two weeks during major re-fit

The Quay Road Post Office is set to close for two weeks next month for major refurbishment.

The branch, which is situated at 234 Quay Road is closing on Monday, November 14 at 11pm to allow building work to take place.

The busy hub is expected to re-open on Monday, November 28 at 9am when the work is complete.

In the interim alternative branches include:

○ Bridlington Post Office, 15-17 Quay Road, Bridlington, YO15 2AA.

○ Sandsacre Post Office, Sandsacre Centre, Wheatley Drive, Bridlington, YO16 6TN.

Adam Shillcock, Post Office partner account executive, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused to our customers during the work.