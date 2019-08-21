Business awards sponsor McCain chips in £1,000 to boost cycling on Yorkshire coast

FROZEN potato giants McCain have chipped in £1,000 to help get visitors and residents on their bikes on the Yorkshire coast.

The grant has been given to an award winning cycle hire and repair business which organises social rides, offers free bike health checks at community events and has set up after school cycling clubs.

BikeAbout Filey, with a mission to get more visitors and residents on their bikes, won the Best Community Contribution by a Business’ category last year at The Scarborough News Excellence in Business Awards.

Judges were impressed by the high level of support and training the bike company provides for free in their area.

McCain, famed for its frozen chips an other potato products, with its UK headquarters in Scarborough, is the main sponsor of the awards this year and donated £1,000 to assist last year's winners in gearing up their community engagement to become a ‘tour de force’ in their hometown.

ENTER THE 2019 AWARDS: The 2019 Scarborough News Excellence in Business Awards will be hosted by BBC Look North presenter Harry Gration in the Grand Hall at the Scarborough Spa on Friday, November 29. Entry is free and the deadline is Friday, October 12. Full details at www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/businessawards.

BikeAbout Filey owners Richard and Julie Hay, who are passionate about cycling and its benefits to the area, invested the McCain funding back into the community.

It was spent on training and equipping a team of volunteer ride leaders, which enables the Filey Cycle Group to offer more community rides each week. The volunteers have also taken part in vital first aid training.

A trailblazer for cycling on the coast, BikeAbout Filey established and lead the Filey Cycle Group and its twice weekly social rides.

In addition, the business is also a donation station for the local Bike Library and recently became a “tube station” for donating used inner tubes, which go to a charity in Milawi to be recycled.

McCain, the UK’s number one brand of frozen potato products, has been part of the Scarborough business community for 50 years and is investing £100m into the renewal of its production facility in Eastfield, securing its roots in Scarborough for generations to come.

The family-owned company is proud to have supported many charities and community organisations over the years.

Jennifer Domett, of McCain, said of BikeAbout Filey: “It was evident from the start that this project raises the bar for health and wellbeing in the community.

"Their dedication to cycling and engaging with all ages and abilities to get involved will ensure that they’ll leave a legacy that will continue for residents and visitors for years to come.”

The Best Community Contribution By A Business Award category this year becomes the Company CSR Initiative of the Year.

McCain will again award £1,000 to the winner as judges look for the best in corporate social responsibility - companies who make a positive impact on the communities in which they operate with the likes of fundraising, volunteer and community outreach programmes.

For all 12 categories and entry details visit at www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/businessawards.