Business ‘with a salty twist’ on way to Whitby

Following the continued success of award-winning Kemps General Store in Malton, owner Liz Kemp is bringing her new venture – Kemps on the Coast – to Whitby.

The original Kemps General Store is lovingly curated by Liz, selling gifts and must-haves for the home, which are mostly British-made and often sourced locally.

Kemps on the Coast will retain the ethos of ‘things you most certainly want and even need’ and add a dash of the great British seaside and elements unique to Whitby – as Liz says: “It’s Kemps but with a salty twist.”

The new shop will open on Grape Lane.

Liz said: “I looked far and wide for the right location for the next Kemps and Whitby is perfect. Its heritage, its constant residential community and excellent visitor numbers obviously played a part in my decision.

“I also recognise the growing success and investment in Whitby and its year round attraction. It’s a hot destination and I’m looking forward to riding that wave. As for the shop itself, it’s the quality of Kemps but with a coastal theme.

“I value usefulness in items as well as items that just catch the eye and pull at the heart strings – those objects that years later remind you of that memorable day that bring back the smell of the salt, the sound of the sea, or those quality items that remain in daily use and are a joy to reach for.

“We welcome browsers and I’m working hard to create an ambience that is unique to Whitby.

“The hauntingly beautiful Whitby Abbey, the links with Bram Stoker and today’s superb Goth presence is just wonderful. I feel as if I’m let loose in a sweet shop and I can’t wait to open.”