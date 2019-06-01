Care group’s support for local cricket

Scarborough care provider Saint Cecilia’s is taking its long-standing support for local sport to cricket for the first time.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Group has been a long-term supporter of local football and is a sponsor at Scarborough Athletic.

For the past two seasons it has also been a sponsor with Scarborough Rugby Union Football Club too, and later this year will be supporting Scarborough Athletic Club.

Now, for the first time, it is also adding Scarborough Cricket Club to its sponsorship activities for the season.

Saint Cecilia’s Care Home manager Dale Bowman said: “We are delighted to support local sport and have established connections with local football and now the rugby club too.

“We are very proud to have our name associated with local cricket and also to support the club.”