Care provider Saint Cecilia’s appeals for old newspapers to help residents

A Scarborough care provider is appealing for donations of old local newspapers and magazines to help his homes’ residents take a trip down memory lane.

Mike Padgham says some old editions of the Scarborough Evening News generated a lot of conversation and interest amongst residents.

Mr Padgham, who runs Saint Cecilia’s Care Group, said: “Some of the residents at our homes have really enjoyed looking back over the news from yesteryear and we would love to get some more for them to enjoy.”

If you have any old newspapers you can donate contact 01723 502411.

The Care Group runs two care homes, a nursing home and a day care centre. Many of their clients have dementia or confusion and nostalgia-based activities can be very beneficial to them.