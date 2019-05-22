Castle presents Literacy Toolkit to local school

Education recruitment specialists, Castle Education, a division of Castle Employment Group, have gifted the pupils from Braeburn School a Literacy Toolkit full of books and resources.

Literacy Toolkits from the National Literacy Trust and Walker Books are set to inspire pupils to enjoy reading and help teachers and parents to support children’s literacy skills. Each box includes:

○ A fantastic range of 50 books from Walker Books, aimed at children and young people aged 7 to 11

○ Fun activity sheets and other information for teachers to use in the classroom and send home

○ Guidance and templates to help schools engage parents and their local community

○ National Literacy Trust membership for a local school for one year.

Helen Thompson, head of Literacy at Braeburn School, said: “We are incredibly grateful for the kind gift. Our children were very excited to look inside the box and see which books we had been given. We intend to use the books as a reward to promote reading.”

Kerry Hope, MD of Castle Employment Group, said: “We are absolutely delighted to team up with the Literacy Trust to offer the Literacy Toolkit to Braeburn School. Literacy is critical to economic development as well as individual and community well-being.”