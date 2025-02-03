Celebrating digital connectivity progress in North Yorkshire as Project Gigabit delivers improvements

Rural broadband provider Quickline has made an exceptional start on Project Gigabit in North Yorkshire, connecting the first premises in the region to fast, reliable broadband under the UK government contract.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Villages and hamlets around Settle, Boroughbridge, Hunmanby, and Filey are among the first to benefit from Quickline’s rollout of Project Gigabit, a government-funded programme enabling hard-to-reach communities access fast, reliable, gigabit-capable broadband, reaching parts of the UK that might otherwise miss out on upgrades to next-generation speeds.

Just five months after being awarded the Project Gigabit contract in North Yorkshire, almost 5,000 more homes and businesses can access a gigabit-capable broadband connection. This includes the first 46 premises included in the contract and a further 4,800 homes and businesses that have been connected through Quickline’s commercial build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is also progressing rapidly in areas including Stokesley, Topcliffe, and Felixkirk, with hundreds more connections expected in the coming weeks.

Demonstrating work underway in North Yorkshire to rollout fast and reliable full fibre to hard-to-reach and rural premises.

Telecoms Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: “I am thrilled to see that for many homes and businesses across North Yorkshire, the frustrations of buffering will soon be forgotten as they get access to lightning-fast internet speeds. Thanks to this government-funded programme, hard-to-reach parts of Yorkshire are now being equipped with the fastest speeds on the market, allowing communities to stay connected.”

Dan Hague, Quickline’s Project Gigabit Delivery Director, added: “This success highlights Quickline’s commitment to bridging the digital divide. We’re proud to have won the government contract for North Yorkshire, but we’re even prouder to be delivering results so quickly. From the contract award in summer to the first connections before Christmas, we’re already transforming lives and businesses in rural North Yorkshire.”

The North Yorkshire contract will bring gigabit-capable broadband to 36,000 funded premises, with over 50,000 additional connections delivered as part of Quickline’s commercial build. Across all its Project Gigabit contracts, Quickline will connect 170,000 subsidised homes and businesses in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, rising to 360,000 with associated commercial builds.