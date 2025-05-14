Dignitaries and guests at the official opening of the new Citizens Advice office

The Bridlington Citizens Advice team now has a new home – the former Barclays Bank building at 6 Manor Street.

Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding, which has been supporting local communities for 85 years, welcomed guests and partners including Charlie Dewhirst MP, Bridlington mayor Cllr Rick Arrand, Northern Powergrid, Bridlington Harbour Commissioners and landlords The Lords Feoffees for the opening of the office.

The former Barclays Bank building will enable Citizens Advice, the “People’s Champion”, to work in partnership with other local organisations to support residents of Bridlington and surrounding areas with free, confidential, independent and impartial advice on a wide range of issues – including debt, benefits, housing, employment, relationships and family.

New life has been breathed into the historic building with a conversion into a light, bright space with scope to expand services, after the charity outgrew its former base of more than 30 years in Prospect Arcade.

MP Charlie Dewhirst (right) at the official opening.

The team supports thousands of clients a year at a weekly drop-in session on Tuesdays and pre-arranged appointments on other days, alongside offices in Hull, Beverley and Goole, a wide range of outreach locations and specialist services. Every £10 donated to Citizens Advice creates £112 of financial outcomes for clients.

The project was led by local man John Connelly, Head of Business Operations and Planning at Citizens Advice Hull & East Riding.

He said: “None of our money that’s invested in this property, and the people that work here, leaves the county – or leaves the town, really. All our outcomes are local.

“The Lords Feoffees have been really good to us here because they’ve provided the building at a reasonable rental outgoing. For the next three years we have the chance to expand without that overhead impinging on what we want to achieve... it gives us more investment capital to do other works, whether that’s renovate the second floor for a call centre or renovate the basement for youth groups and other third-sector groups to use.

“I can see this being a real powerhouse in the north of the county for the third sector. When you’ve got a vibrant space being filled by a vibrant charity like ours, that’s good news for the community. They see something positive happening.”

Kimberley Thomas, Co-Founder & Chairman of local Bridlington charity Fuse Youth Services, said: “Fuse Youth Services was honoured to be invited to the opening of Bridlington’s new Citizens Advice centre. As Co-Founder and Chairman, I want to express how important it is to us to support young people and their families across the community.

“Working alongside Citizens Advice allows us to take a more holistic approach, offering not just youth support through Fuse but also giving families access to trusted advice and guidance when they need it most. The opportunity to refer young people and their families for additional support helps us build a stronger, more resilient community.”