Combe Hay has welcomed first care apprentice

A former Scalby School pupil has been welcomed by Combe Hay Residential Home as its first apprentice care assistant.

Chloe Baxter, 17, currently at YH Training Services, contacted the management of Combe Hay in February via their Facebook page to ask if the home offered apprenticeships in care assistants.

After leaving school, Chloe enrolled on a course in art and design, but soon realised that this was not for her and approached Y H Training Services, a leading training supplier in Scarborough with the aim of training in care.

Chloe’s Great Grandparents, Arthur and Evelyn Baxter, were residents at Combe Hay and reached the grand ages of 107 and 102.

Her mother also worked there for several years so Chloe was a regular visitor to the home.

Initially Chloe will be working at Combe Hay for three days a week for four weeks as a trial and already both the residents and staff have warmed to her obvious enthusiasm for this type of work.

After the four-week trial, Chloe will be an apprentice for about 15 months after which she hopes to secure a permanent placement.

Head of Home, Karen Holroyd said ”We are delighted to welcome Chloe to the team. Many of us remember her visits to the Home when she was a little girl as she often came with her parents and siblings to support our events and of course to see her wonderful great grandparents.

“ Chloe has demonstrated a natural empathy and understanding to the needs of our residents and is settling in to her role and the routines extremely well.”