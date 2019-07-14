Competition to find Britain’s top tradesperson

Tradesmen and women from the Scarborough and district area are being urged to enter a national competition.

Screwfix said its Britain’s Top Tradesperson competition is now open and plumbers, electricians, builders and carpenters from Scarborough can put themselves forward for the top prize.

The competition aims to celebrate the work and professionalism of UK tradespeople, resulting in one exceptional individual winning a £20k trade bundle, comprising of £10k worth of tools, £5k tech and £5k to go towards future training.

Screwfix, which has store based in Scarborough, will shortlist the UK’s top tradespeople to take part in a semi-final, before picking the top 10 finalists, who will travel to Screwfix LIVE at Farnborough to meet a panel of judges.

Caroline Welsh, director of brand and marketing at Screwfix said: “As Screwfix celebrates the 10th anniversary of Britain’s Top Tradesperson, our goal is to find someone who is the embodiment of their trade.

“Since we launched the competition in 2009, we have seen record levels of entrants year on year and we are excited to see what this year has to offer.

“We know from talking to our trade customers how much they enjoy taking part, and with such strong competition we will be looking for one high calibre individual.”