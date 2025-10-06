Get ahead of the festive rush 🎁 and secure your delivery slot before they’re gone

Major UK supermarkets are preparing to open their Christmas delivery and collection slots

Shoppers are being urged to plan ahead as festive delivery slots sell out fast each year

Delivery pass holders usually get early access to the most in-demand Christmas dates

Each supermarket has its own system, pricing, and minimum spend requirements

Knowing how and when to book can save stress, time, and even money this Christmas

For many households, home delivery has become a crucial way to get groceries, especially during the busy Christmas period.

With the festive season approaching, securing a delivery slot can feel like a race against the clock.

To make things easier, major supermarkets have now revealed (or are about to reveal) when Christmas delivery and click-and-collect slots will open.

Planning ahead can save time, stress, and even money, particularly if you’re a regular online shopper. Delivery slots are limited and high in demand, so signing up for a supermarket delivery pass or keeping a close eye on announcements is essential.

Here is all of the latest information on the Christmas delivery plans for all of the UK’s biggest supermarkets...

Aldi

Aldi does not offer Christmas delivery slots, as it stopped its online delivery and Click & Collect services in 2024. To do your Christmas grocery shopping at Aldi, you will need to visit a physical store.

Asda

Asda says its Christmas delivery slots will open on Wednesday, October 15, for Delivery Pass customers.

The supermarket offers an Anytime delivery pass for £6.95 per month (12-month commitment) or £7.95 per month (12 months), with one-off payment options available as well. Midweek passes range from £3.95 to £4.50 per month, depending on the plan.

If you don't have a Delivery Pass, you will have to wait until Monday, October 20, to book a Christmas food delivery with Asda.

Co-op

The Co-op offers delivery through its own online service and via partners like Deliveroo. but unlike larger supermarkets that open Christmas slots months in advance, Co-op does not use a long-term booking system for its Christmas food orders.

The best strategy for securing a slot is to book five days before your desired delivery or collection date in December.

Iceland

Unlike other supermarkets that open booking months in advance, Iceland generally makes its Christmas delivery slots available only a few days before the delivery date.

While the company does announce a timeline for the festive period, you should not expect to book your Christmas delivery slot in October or November.

Based on the 2024 festive schedule, Iceland's online delivery slots were released on a rolling basis, six days in advance of the delivery date.

For example, to get a delivery on December 24, 2024, customers had to book their slot on December 19, 2024.

This differs significantly from many competitors that offer early booking to their loyalty program members.

Lidl

Lidl does not offer Christmas delivery slots or any home delivery or click-and-collect services for its groceries.

Like its competitor Aldi, Lidl focuses on in-store shopping to keep costs low and prices down. To shop at Lidl for Christmas 2025, you will need to visit one of its physical stores.

Marks and Spencer

M&S has already kicked off its Christmas Food to Order service, allowing shoppers to reserve their festive groceries online.

The service opened on September 23, and shoppers can secure their items by placing a £50 deposit. Orders can be collected at local stores between December 22 and 24.

It’s worth noting that M&S does not offer home delivery for Christmas groceries directly, and it only delivers through Ocado.

This means M&S customers looking for home delivery will need to plan via Ocado - more information on Ocado further down this article.

Morrisons

Morrisons has officially opened its Christmas delivery slots for Delivery Pass holders. Those with a pass can now book deliveries scheduled between December 20 and 24, with a minimum spend of £25 required per order.

The Anytime Pass allows deliveries seven days a week and costs £8 a month, £45 for six months, or £70 for a year.

Alternatively, shoppers can opt for a Midweek Pass, which covers deliveries from Tuesday to Thursday, priced at £5 a month, £25 for six months, or £40 for a year.

For all other customers, Booking for slots between December 20 and 24 will open at 6am on Tuesday, November 11.

Ocado

Ocado has already opened its Christmas week delivery slots for Smart Pass customers, who must spend a minimum of £90 to secure a festive delivery. Smart Pass options include a Midweek Pass at £3.99 per month and an Anytime Pass at £8.99 per month.

Ocado has yet to announce when other customers will gain access to Christmas delivery slots, but slots are typically released to the general public soon after the Smart Pass priority access period.

In 2024, the general release happened around the end of September, so it would seem we’re due an announcement any day now.

The release of the remaining slots will be staggered, so customers will need to check their slot booking page or the app for the latest availability.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's has not yet announced its official Christmas delivery slot dates for 2025, but based on past years, Delivery Pass holders can typically expect priority booking to open in mid-October.

An Anytime pass costs £7.50 per month, £43 for six months, or £80 for a year, while a midweek pass for Tuesday-to-Thursday deliveries is £4 per month or £40 for 12 months.

The general public can then book slots about a week later.

Tesco

Tesco is giving early access to festive delivery slots for its regular plan members, and customers signed up to the Anytime Delivery Saver or Click and Collect plans can book Christmas slots from 6am on Tuesday, November 4.

The Anytime Delivery Saver costs £7.99 per month for six months or £6.99 per month for a year, while the Click and Collect plan costs £2.49 per month for six months.

For other customers, including those on the Off-peak Delivery Saver plan, slots will open a week later on Tuesday, November 11 at 6am.

Off-peak plans are slightly cheaper, costing £4.99 per month for six months or £3.99 per month for 12 months. By signing up early, shoppers can not only secure a festive slot but also take advantage of the cost savings these plans offer.

Waitrose

Waitrose has opened its Christmas delivery slots to all shoppers, following early access for Delivery Pass members last month.

The supermarket first released festive delivery slots to Delivery Pass holders on September 24, giving subscribers the chance to secure their preferred times before general booking opened.

A Waitrose Delivery Pass costs £8 a month, £45 for six months, or £85 for a year. Subscribers can book one delivery slot per day without paying an additional delivery charge, though availability still depends on postcode and demand. Each order must meet a minimum spend of £40.

