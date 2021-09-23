Clarks announced in September that it would be shutting the doors of its Newborough store after evaluating its location and size.

Now, the brand's owners, C. & J. Clark International Ltd, have applied to move into a property vacated by the Body Shop at 117 Westborough.

It has lodged an application with Scarborough Council to put Clarks branding on the exterior of the building.

The former Clarks shoe shop store on Newborough, Scarborough, before its closure.

The application states: "Currently sitting vacant on the busy street of Westborough, this retail unit will soon be the new home to Clarks

in Scarborough.

"As part of our shop-fit and although minor in complexity, every consideration necessary has been made to respect the conservation designation this store finds itself in."

The plans are now out to consultation.

When the company announced the closure of the Newborough store last year a spokesman said: "At Clarks, we continually review all of our stores to ensure that they are the right size and located in the right areas in order to provide the best possible offering and environment to our customers.