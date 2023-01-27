Cost of living: Scarborough pub and church latest to offer a warm room

The Nag’s Head in Scalby are currently offering a warm room supported by Saint Laurence’s Church.

Free tea, coffee and soft drinks are provided, as well as friendly faces to chat too in a warm and cosy atmosphere.

Sue Truefitt, Church Warden at Saint Laurence’s, said: “We wanted somewhere where people can come.

Rev Tony Hand, SueTruefitt and Jacqui Hall and Niko share a cuppa and a chat.

“Tony has this fantastic notion and said let's combine with somewhere like the pub because whilst our utilities are great, our church won’t encourage people to come unless they’re desperate to come.

“We provide the papers, Stacey and James provide the coffee and we provide the chat.”

The space is open for everybody who made need it, and the Nag’s Head is on a bus route is making it easily accessible

Reverend Tony Hand said: “So far the people who have come don’t have a direct connection to the church, which is what we’re trying to do.

“Fundamentally, if you need somewhere warm, or warmer, then you can come. But the warmth could just be the conversation and the people.”

The warm room takes place in the pub on Monday afternoons between 2pm and 4.30pm and will be running until the end of February.

Stacey Durham, landlady of Nags Head, said: “We do live in quite a privileged area but that doesn’t mean there aren’t any lonely people and everybody’s pinching their purses.