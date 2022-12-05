Cost of living: Support unveiled to help struggling hosueholds in Scarborough and Whitby

As more people struggle with affording everyday essentials and bills, North Yorkshire County Council have put together a coordinated response to the cost of living crisis across the county to highlight the support that is available to the public.

The council is also working with Community Support Organisations (CSOs), which have extensive knowledge on locally-run projects, to direct people to local support, such as food banks or food share schemes, community venues offering warm spaces or support groups.

Alongside the established food banks and network of libraries offering a warm welcome for people over winter, there are many smaller schemes such as food pantries run by volunteers in their spare time, or when resources are available.

CoL project volunteers Kath Bailey, Chloe Hickford, Susanna Hinton and Malcolm Bailey.

The CSOs will have the local knowledge to direct people to the nearest support in their communities.

There are 5 CSOs in Scarborough, and include Age UK, YMCA, Scarborough and SWR Mind, CaVCA and Revival North Yorkshire.

A list of North Yorkshire community support schemes can be found online here.

Libraries are also on hand to provide people with a warm and friendly welcome, where people can pick up a book, join an activity, or find out details of other events in their communities.

The council is also urging people to look out for family, friends and neighbours over the colder months.

North Yorkshire County Council’s executive member for corporate services, Cllr David Chance, said: “Libraries remain - and always have been - places where people will receive a warm welcome and can spend a few hours without having to spend any money.

Some community spaces in North Yorkshire are looking at extending their opening hours and the range of activities they have on offer, to provide a warm and inviting venue over winter, and can be found online here.

North Yorkshire County Council will be updating its cost of living online resource throughout winter, which details where people can go if they need help or advice on everything from energy bills to childcare support and help with housing costs.

