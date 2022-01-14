Building work is underway at Scarborough's new Savers store on Westborough.

The retailer currently has an outlet on Newborough, opposite Marks and Spencer, but is now moving to a larger site on Westborough outside The Brunswick, previously home to Waterstones.

Subcontractors are currently on-site fitting out the store, with stock expected to arrive in the next few weeks and the shop set to open at the end of January.

Plans to install two new Savers-branded illuminated fascia signs were approved by Scarborough Council in December last year.

Former tenants at the site, Waterstones, were forced to find a new location once their lease came to an end, but they were "keen" to retain a bookshop in Scarborough, the retailer said.

A spokesperson for Waterstones said: "The new bookshop is bright and welcoming with an easy to navigate layout and a locally curated book selection."

Scarborough's new Waterstones bookshop can be found on the corner of Westborough and Aberdeen Walk, previously home to Clinton Cards, and is open between 9am and 5.30pm on Monday to Wednesday and Friday to Saturday. On Thursdays the shop is open until 7pm and on Sunday between 10.30am and 4.30pm.

Savers is a home, health and beauty discount chain of more than 400 shops across the UK and is owned by Hong Kong company A.S. Watson Group, which also owns Superdrug.