Thousands of households will soon receive £250 payments through the government’s Household Support Fund (HSF).

The HSF aims to assist with essential expenses like food, clothing, and utility bills, offering support through vouchers and small grants to help alleviate the cost-of-living crisis.

Managed by local councils, the amount provided varies depending on the region. Below, we’ve outlined the latest local HSF council schemes announced this week.

For details about similar programs in your area, check the information provided at the end of this article.

Blackpool

Blackpool Council is offering grants of up to £300 to families struggling with energy or water bills.

Eligible one- or two-person households (including children) can receive a £200 grant, while families of three or more (including children) are eligible for £300.

If approved, the grants will be paid directly to the household’s energy supplier, appearing as a credit on the energy bill or pre-payment meter.

This support is only available to permanent residents of Blackpool. To qualify, children must not only live at the address but also receive child benefit there. The council has stated that checks will be conducted to verify household details.

For more information, head to Blackpool Council’s website

The allocated sum from the Household Support Fund will go towards helping The Daylight Centre assist those affected by the cost-of-living crisis

Manchester

Thousands of pensioners in Manchester will be among the first in the country to receive additional financial support this winter, with payments from the council beginning this weekend.

Nearly 5,000 pensioner households that receive council tax support or housing benefit - but do not qualify for winter fuel payments - will automatically receive up to £200.

As part of the scheme, 3,792 eligible households with pensioners aged 66 - 79 will receive £150 payments, while 826 households with pensioners aged 80 or older will get £200.

The council has also launched a new hardship fund for pensioners in need who do not qualify for winter fuel payments and were not automatically identified for support.

Eligible individuals aged 66 - 79 can apply for £150 payments, and those aged 80 or older can receive £200. Applications for this fund are now open.

For more information, head to Manchester City Council’s website

Sandwell

In Sandwell, the local authority is offering £200 payments to State Pensioners who did not receive the £300 Winter Fuel Payment. These grants will be provided to nearly 4,000 low-income pensioners.

The council has said that pensioners will receive a letter, which they can then cash at their local Post Office.

Tandridge

Residents can now apply for a grant from the Tandridge Household Support Fund. Tandridge District Council has supplemented the government fund with an additional £54,000 from its own budget to provide support to as many households as possible.

Applications must be submitted by 23.59pm on Sunday 15 December. Successful applicants will receive their payments after the Christmas holidays

To apply, residents are required to upload three bank statements covering the period from September to November 2024. For those applying by phone, documents must be brought in person to the council offices in Oxted.

The council says that grants of £125 are available for households without children and £225 for those with children, even if they have previously received support from the fund.

For more information, head to Tandridge District Council’s website

Worcestershire

Households in Worcestershire may be eligible for payments of up to £300 if they consist of adults only (aged 18 to 66) or include one adult or a couple of pensionable age.

For households with children under 18, or young adults up to 21 in full-time education, payments of up to £500 are available. However, eligibility criteria apply.

Applicants must:

Be permanent residents of Worcestershire

Have a total household income of no more than £31,000 before tax (including non-means-tested benefits)

Have no household savings

Have at least one household member receiving specific DWP benefits, such as Attendance Allowance, Carer’s Allowance, Personal Independence Payment, Disability Living Allowance, or Health Allowance, and actively engaging with support services

Although applications for the funding are currently open, the council has said it “will not be accepting new applications or processing existing ones from 23 December. Applications will reopen in early January.”

For more information, head to Worcestershire County Council’s website

How to apply for the HSF in your area

The Government’s website says that those who are in need of help from the Household Support Fund should contact their local council, who will help them access the fund.

To find out if you are eligible to receive assistance from the Household Support Fund in your council area, follow these steps:

Visit your local council's website: Most councils have information about the Household Support Fund on their official websites, including eligibility criteria, application processes and contact details for further assistance.

Check eligibility criteria: Eligibility often depends on factors such as income level, receipt of certain benefits (like Council Tax Support or Universal Credit) and specific household circumstances (e.g., having children, being a pensioner or having disabilities).

Look for application details: Some councils provide automatic payments to eligible residents, while others require an application. Information on how to apply, necessary documentation and deadlines will typically be available on the council's website.

Contact your council directly: If you have difficulty finding the information online, you can contact your local council's customer service or welfare support team for assistance.

If you think you might be eligible for support or have questions about the Household Support Fund, we’d love to hear from you! Share your thoughts, experiences, or any tips in the comments section.