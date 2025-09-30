Northern Rail: Flash Sale offers great £2 travel tickets for trains and railways across the North - be quick
- Northern has launched a Flash Sale with three million tickets from just £2
- The sale runs until Thursday, October 2 for travel between October 6-24, 2025
- Bargain fares cover major hubs like Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Sheffield
- Popular leisure spots including Blackpool, Hebden Bridge and Skipton are also included
- Tickets can be booked online, via the app, at ticket offices or station machines
If you’ve been looking for an excuse to take a cheap day out, or simply want to slash the cost of your commute, Northern’s latest Flash Sale could be the ticket.
The train operator has released three million fares priced from just £2, covering routes across the North of England.
The sale is live now and runs until Thursday, October 2, giving passengers just three days to snap up the bargains. Travel is valid between Monday, October 6, and Friday, October 24, 2025.
Top routes include journeys to and from some of the North’s busiest hubs (like Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Sheffield, Bradford and Hull), as well as coastal and countryside destinations such as Blackpool, Hebden Bridge and Skipton.
Tickets can be booked online via Northern’s sale page, through the Northern app, at ticket offices, or using ticket machines at Northern-managed stations.
Alex Hornby, Northern’s commercial and customer director, said: “With three million tickets up for grabs, there’s something for everyone.
“We hope the sale encourages people to explore our fantastic region – whether that’s bustling cities, countryside or stunning coastlines. But customers will need to be quick: once they’re gone, they’re gone.”
Northern, the UK’s second-largest train operator, runs 2,650 services a day and connects more than 500 stations.
How to get the cheapest tickets
- Act fast: The earlier you book, the more likely you are to find £2 fares.
- Use the fare finder tool: Available on Northern’s site to check which journeys are discounted.
- Travel midweek: Weekdays outside peak hours tend to have better availability.
For anyone planning a day trip, or simply a cheaper way to travel, this sale is one of the lowest-cost rail offers of the year.
