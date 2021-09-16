Scarborough-based cake maker Linda wins global shop of the year award

Linda Jameson with one of her creations

The global awards event is organised by Corporate LiveWire and attracts nominations from around the world.

The awards recognise small and medium-sized businesses that have proven to be the best in their market over the past 12 months.

Owner of Lindy Lou Artisan Cakes, Linda Jameson, said: “I am delighted at the news and couldn’t be prouder of this award.

“The last 18 months have been a very difficult time for everyone and to have been nominated is very humbling.

“I would like to thank everyone for their support.”

After many years focusing on business achievements at a global level, Corporate LiveWire recognised the important work of small and independent businesses has long been overlooked by most international award programmes. The Prestige Awards was launched to celebrate the businesses and individuals that consistently offer excellent products and services to local residents, expats and tourist visitors alike.

The judging panel base their decisions upon areas such as service excellence, quality of the product/service provided, innovative practices, value, ethical or sustainable methods of working, as well as consistency in performance. The winners selected are those who can best demonstrate their strengths in these areas.

Linda said: “I am very proud of this award and I would like the thank everyone involved.”