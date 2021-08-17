Scarborough Post Office apologises for sporadic closures as it faces staff shortage

Scarborough Post Office inside WHSmith on Westborough in the town centre.

Residents had raised concerns that the Westborough branch has been found to be repeatedly closed, despite advertised operating hours suggesting it would be open.

The Post Office said it was sorry for the inconvenience and added that the erratic opening hours are being caused by a shortage of staff.

WHSmith, which operates the branch, said it is working to resolve the issue as soon as possible.

There were an estimated 953,000 job vacancies in May to July 2021, a record high, according to the Office for National Statistics. Businesses across the country have faced difficulties in recruiting staff.

The Westborough Post Office branch inside WHSmith opened in May 2019 after the company made the decision to relocate from Aberdeen Walk.

A Post Office spokesperson said: "Unfortunately Scarborough Post Office is experiencing some temporary staffing shortages, which is impacting on the branch opening hours.

"WHSmith, which operates this branch, is working hard to resolve this issue as soon as possible. We apologise for any inconvenience caused."