Scarborough's Eat Me Café and Peasholm Café awarded five-star food hygiene rating

Two businesses in Scarborough have been awarded new food hygiene ratings.

Eat Me Café at the Stephen Joseph Theatre on Westborough was awarded a five-out-of-five rating after an assessment on October 26.

The agency said the business' hygienic food handling and management of food safety are very good, the highest level achievable, and that the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are good.

Likewise, Peasholm Café at Peasholm Park on Columbus Ravine was also awarded a rating of five on October 26.

Their hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are rated as very good, and their management of food safety are rated as good.

The Food Standards Agency is an independent government department that helps to ensure food is safe to eat and that places that prepare food do so in clean conditions.

This includes how food is handled, stored, and prepared, as well as the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

It means that of Scarborough' s 386 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 315 (82 per cent) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.

