No official plans have been announced yet, but could a multiplex cinema be on the way?

Robert Goodwill recently advocated for the popular high-street clothes shop to open in Scarborough, which follows widespread online demand from residents.

"I’d like to see Primark come to Scarborough. I think a lot of people, over the years, have been keen to get them in and anything we can do to encourage Primark to come in, possibly even in the Brunswick, [is positive]," he said.

"I know at one point there was talk of Bettys coming in. I think because of the pandemic that’s on the back burner, but there are certain businesses that would help and having a Bettys and a Primark would target different ends of the shopping spectrum."

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brunswick recently announced an overhaul of its name and branding as it attempts to attract new tenants.

Public pleas for a new clothing retailer to open in Scarborough have intensified in recent months following the closures of Debenhams, Topman, Topshop, and Dorothy Perkins in the Brunswick.

The shopping centre's new owners, Scarborough Group International, which bought the site in August, recently overhauled its branding and name in an effort to attract new tenants.

They told The Scarborough News they are "committed to engaging with existing and attracting new occupiers to the Brunswick, including a cinema operator".

Last month Scarborough Group’s Director of Operations Steve Marriott met with Scarborough Council’s Chamber of Trade to discuss their investment into the town centre and altered approach to retail outlets, "towards a more experience-led offer combining retail with leisure".

New construction hoardings erected in front of the former Debenhams unit offer the latest hint of what could be in store...

The Brunswick's owners recently revealed the latest hint that a new town centre cinema complex could be on the way, as new construction hoardings were erected in front of the former Debenhams unit.