Scarborough's Savers store set for grand opening at new high street location in former Waterstones
Scarborough's new Savers store is set to hold its grand opening tomorrow after deciding to relocate on the high street.
The retailer made the decision to move to a new premises in the town after a larger site on Westborough was vacated by Waterstones, opposite the Brunswick.
Savers current outlet on Newborough, opposite Marks & Spencer, will close from Thursday February 3, with the new store set to open on Friday February 4.
Sub-contractors have been on-site throughout January fitting out the new store, with new stock having arrived in the last few weeks.
Plans to install two new Savers-branded illuminated fascia signs were approved by Scarborough Council in December last year.
Former tenants at the site, Waterstones, were forced to find a new location once their lease came to an end, but they were "keen" to retain a bookshop in Scarborough, the retailer said.
Scarborough's new Waterstones bookshop can be found on the corner of Westborough and Aberdeen Walk, previously home to Clinton Cards, and has been open since November last year.
Savers is a home, health and beauty discount chain of more than 400 shops across the UK and is owned by Hong Kong company A.S. Watson Group, which also owns Superdrug.