Scarborough's new Savers store, which is set to open on Westborough.

The retailer made the decision to move to a new premises in the town after a larger site on Westborough was vacated by Waterstones, opposite the Brunswick.

Savers current outlet on Newborough, opposite Marks & Spencer, will close from Thursday February 3, with the new store set to open on Friday February 4.

Sub-contractors have been on-site throughout January fitting out the new store, with new stock having arrived in the last few weeks.

Plans to install two new Savers-branded illuminated fascia signs were approved by Scarborough Council in December last year.

Former tenants at the site, Waterstones, were forced to find a new location once their lease came to an end, but they were "keen" to retain a bookshop in Scarborough, the retailer said.

Scarborough's new Waterstones bookshop can be found on the corner of Westborough and Aberdeen Walk, previously home to Clinton Cards, and has been open since November last year.