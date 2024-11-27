Martin Lewis' team have shared a clever method to boost your vouchers 💳

Martin Lewis’ Money Saving Expert team has warned Tesco shoppers that they only have a matter of days to spend their hard-earned Clubcard vouchers.

£18 million worth of vouchers are set to expire at 11.59pm on Saturday 30 November, so you’ll need to move quickly if you have any tucked away.

However, if you’re not ready to spend yours yet, there’s a clever way to extend their validity.

How to check if your Clubcard vouchers will expire

Tesco Clubcard vouchers are valid for two years from the date they’re issued unless you extend them. If you have paper vouchers, simply check the expiry date printed on the voucher.

If you’ve lost some vouchers, or aren’t sure whether you have any to your name, use the Tesco Clubcard website or app.

Go to the Tesco Clubcard website and log in to your Tesco.com account (you’ll need your Clubcard number, printed on your card or key fob). Select ‘Clubcard account’ and then ‘Vouchers’ to view a table of your available vouchers and their expiry dates.

If you’re using the Tesco app (available via the Apple App Store or Google Play), open it, and then go to the ‘Clubcard’ section, then select ‘Vouchers’.

How can I extend my vouchers?

If your vouchers are about to expire but you’d prefer not to spend them yet, there’s a simple way to extend their validity for another two years.

Simply make a small purchase on the Tesco Clubcard Rewards page (not in-store or on other Tesco pages) or donate to one of Tesco’s partner charities.

Any unused balance is reissued as points. For example, if you use a £5 voucher to spend 50p, you’ll receive 450 points (worth £4.50) back into your account. These points will convert into new vouchers with an expiry date two years in the future.

There’s no minimum spend, so aim to spend as little as possible. A good option is a 50p restaurant voucher (worth £1 at participating restaurants).

Keep in mind that you’ll need to repeat this for each voucher individually, so consider if it’s worth the effort for smaller denominations, and be sure to complete this process by 11.59pm on Saturday 30 November.

Don’t let your hard-earned Clubcard vouchers go to waste! Have you checked yours yet, or do you plan to use the trick to extend their expiry? Let us know in the comments section.