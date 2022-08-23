Yorkshire malt whisky distillery founders win Food and Drink Heroes award

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Mellor and David Thompson with their award

Hunmanby-based Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery's co-founders David Thompson and Tom Mellor won the Producer of the Year category of the 2022 Food and Drink Heroes Awards that were announced at Ideas Fest.

Organised by the founders of the Great British Entrepreneur Awards, the Food and Drink Heroes awards recognise, support and celebrate challenger brands like Spirit of Yorkshire that make up 96 percent of Britain's total food and drink businesses and contribute £18 billion to the UK economy.

One of only 14 finalists from 700 entries, Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery was the only Yorkshire business in the final of the Producer of the Year category and beat established businesses including Hawkshead Relish and Sharpham Park.

The judging panel included representatives from Coca Cola, Caffè Nero, Costa and Innocent Drinks.

"We're delighted to win the inaugural Producer of the Year award. When we decided to distil Yorkshire's first single malt whisky, we had no desire to simply replicate Scotch.

"We wanted to respect tradition but do things differently, so we're delighted that our innovative and creative methods have been recognised and rewarded by the judges," said Thompson.

Food and Drink Heroes founder Francesca James said that all the finalists were exceptional.

"This year's winners have undoubtedly had it tough given various circumstances affecting the UK over the past few years, so it's more important than ever to us that we give these inspiring food and drink entrepreneurs a platform to be recognised and their companies showcased.

"We're so proud of all of our 2022 Food and Drink Heroes for showing the tenacity to become leaders in their sectors – we wish them all the best of luck as they continue their business journeys."

The awards were presented at the inaugural Ideas Festival in Hampshire which welcomed 2,000 disruptors, entrepreneurs and their teams.