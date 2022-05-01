Yorkshire Wolds businesses combine to create unique beer - it's gluten free and suitable for vegan

Alex Balchin with Crest barrel-aged lage

Wold Top's Brewery manager Alex Balchin said: "The lightness of Landmark lager, with its notes of honey and fresh herbs, takes the smooth and creamy vanilla notes from the Filey Bay Flagship casks to create a delicious, fresh-tasting beer with aromas of green apples and a gentle, warming flavour.

"At 7.9% abv, this is a very easy drinking barrel aged beer, ideal for late summer evenings enjoyed with friends round the fire pit."

Crest is gluten free and suitable for vegans. Stocks are limited to 6,000 330ml bottles that are available online at woldtopbrewery.co.uk, from the shop at Spirit of Yorkshire Distillery and independent retailers whilst stocks last.

Wold Top Brewery was founded by in 2003 and is located on the Mellor family farm at Hunmanby Grange near Filey. The team uses homegrown barley and water from the farm's borehole to produce a range of award-winning cask, keg and bottled beers that are available nationwide.