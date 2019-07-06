Crafter moves to Bar Street

A local crafter is moving to new and larger premises due to the success of her handmade gifts and keepsakes.

Karon Wallis, founder of Lilly’s Treasures, is moving from the Market Vaults to 42 Bar Street in Scarborough.

Karon, who moved to Scarborough following a career in the social sector, handcrafts bespoke gifts and keepsakes for weddings, birthdays and other life celebrations.

She said: “I am delighted to be moving to the new site with an opening date of Friday, July 26.

“I’m very much looking forward to opening my new shop and being part of the Bar Street community. The aim is to offer customers a memorable shopping experience. This includes a free gift wrapping service.

“Scarborough is a truly inspirational place and to be able to live and work here is a real blessing.”