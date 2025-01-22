Crest Nicholson to bring 56 new homes to Scarborough

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local housebuilder Crest Nicholson is set to launch its new Meadow Fields development in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, on Saturday February 8, bringing 56 much needed new homes to the area.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Situated in the village of East Ayton the development will deliver a range of three, four and five bedroom homes. All homes will be equipped with solar panels, electric car charging points, and feature quality interior fittings, with Crest Nicholson offering customers the opportunity to personalise their new home, dependent on the stage of build, so they can make it their own from the day they move in.

Of the 56 homes, 30% are designated as affordable housing, including homes available under the First Homes Scheme which is designed to help first time buyers get onto the housing ladder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the high-quality new homes, Crest Nicholson will be investing over £164,000 into local roads, schools, healthcare, sports facilities and play areas.

A CGI of the completed Meadow Fields development

Vanessa MacNee, Sales & Marketing Director for Crest Nicholson Yorkshire said: “We are delighted to be launching Meadow Fields, ideally situated in a charming village close to the scenic coast and with a variety of properties available, there is something for every purchaser at every stage of life.

With the first homes due for completion later this year, we look forward to welcoming the first residents to Meadow fields as they become part of this exciting new community.”

Meadow Fields is located less than five miles from the centre of Scarborough and is surrounded by beautiful countryside with amenities on your doorstep, including a convenience store, post office, pharmacy and a selection of pubs and restaurants. For families, there are plenty of local schools nearby, with options for all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prospective homebuyers can visit Meadow Fields from Saturday 8 February, with the expert sales team on hand Thursday to Monday from 10am to 5pm to help customers make their move a reality. To find out more or book your appointment call 01723 628392 or visit www.crestnicholson.com/MeadowFields.