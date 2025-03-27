Deal with top trailer firm delivers jobs boost for Scarborough firm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An enterprising vehicle repair business has delivered a jobs boost to a Yorkshire town after signing up to become a distributor for a top trailer firm.

Family-owned Londesborough Motor Services in Scarborough has expanded its expert team after sealing a deal to join the network of world-renowned Ifor Williams Trailers (IWT).

The move has seen the garage launch a new business called Yorkshire Trailers which operates alongside its current vehicle repair and MOT testing centre on Londesborough Business Park in the town.

The new operation will create four new jobs and have a separate office and reception area along with space outside for 80 trailers to be displayed.

The trailer distribution operation is a whole new exciting direction for the highly-respected garage, which was established in 1982 by Peter Coopland.

As one of the largest independent garages and MOT centres in the area, Peter said hooking up with Ifor Williams Trailers to further expand the business was a great opportunity for growth.

He said: “We’re all looking forward to an exciting and prosperous future together and we’re delighted to be working with Ifor Williams Trailers.

“We’ve traded as Londesborough Motor Services now for more than 40 years, building up an excellent reputation, and we’ve been looking for new business opportunities.

“With this new distributor deal with Ifor Williams, it seemed more appropriate to have a fitting name for the new side of the business, and that’s why we decided for that to trade as Yorkshire Trailers.

“Londesborough Motor Services is carrying on as normal of course and the two businesses operate and work hand in hand at the same site.”

Peter, who works alongside managing director Davina Willis in the operation of the company, said: “Now we have Yorkshire Trailers, we have brought in extra staff to dedicate themselves to growing the trailer side of the business.

“We have taken on a new sales manager for the trailers and a sales executive, as well as an after-market manager and an after-market executive to handle the parts and service side too.

“We have made a considerable investment in the company now we have the Ifor Williams deal agreed.

“For example we will be creating a separate reception and office for Yorkshire Trailers, it is a significant addition to the current business.

“We have about 80 trailers in stock and we have sufficient space outside to accommodate them.

“To service and repair trailers we already have fully equipped workshops with nine ramps and fully skilled technicians already operating in the business.

“We have serviced and repaired trailers for clients before, but have never sold them, so this is a new direction for the company.

“Our sales region for the trailers covers down to the north side of Whitby, then spreading inwards including Malton, and to Beverley and down to and including Hull.”

Peter said the firm’s location was a huge benefit to those looking to buy a new trailer.

He said: “We’re a five-minute walk from the town centre, and just minutes away from the train station.

“A big part of the new business, apart from the trailers, is the Ifor Williams Genuine Parts service we now provide.

“We are looking forward to the future, working with a great company with a superb reputation for customer care.”

IWT has global reach with its market-leading products – made in its six factories in Denbighshire and Flintshire, in North Wales. They are sold in outlets across Europe and as far afield as Australia and New Zealand.

First established in 1958, it is Britain’s largest manufacturer of trailers up to 3500kg gross weight, delivering trailers for a wide variety of purposes.

It invests heavily in research and development to produce the most sought after trailers designed to meet the needs of real people doing real jobs.

Its network of UK distributors is bolstered by a growing number of overseas distribution agents with exports now accounting for about a quarter of IWT sales.

Ifor Williams Trailers Head of Manufacturing Richard Bull is delighted that they have signed up Yorkshire Trailers as a distributor.

He said: “We are excited that Yorkshire Trailers have joined the Ifor Williams Approved Distributor network.

“Based in Scarborough, Yorkshire Trailers will be supplying our high quality trailers and Genuine Parts, bringing exceptional service and reliability to customers across the region.

“Yorkshire Trailers will play a vital role in expanding the reach of Ifor Williams’s trusted products and services.”