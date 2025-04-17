East Yorkshire apprentice puts down solid career foundations in bricklaying competition

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A bricklaying apprentice from East Yorkshire has been named as one of the best trainees in the region after taking one of the top spots in a prestigious construction skills competition.

Alec White lives in Driffield and is an apprentice at Yorkshire and Lincolnshire construction firm, Hobson & Porter, and finished in second place in the junior category of this year’s Guild of Bricklayers Yorkshire Competition.

The competition was hosted by Kirklees College Brunel Construction Centre and in Alec’s category over 10 young apprentices were tasked with building a 12-course high and nine-inch-wide wall complete with three different types of pointing, decorative features, projections and reinforcements.

As part of his prize, Alec was presented with £100 worth of bricklaying tools and equipment. The 21-year-old, who previously went to Driffield School, is due to complete his apprenticeship and become a fully qualified bricklayer in September.

Alec joined Hobson & Porter 12 months ago as a bricklaying apprentice and spends four weeks on site followed by one week at Hull Training and Adult Education. He’s already worked on a variety of Hobson & Porter’s projects including the restoration of The National Picture Theatre on Beverley Road in Hull, as well as one of the company’s care home developments and a housing improvement scheme.

The Guild of Bricklayers aims to promote and maintain the highest standards of craftsmanship in brickwork and runs regional competitions each year, giving apprentices at various levels the opportunity to showcase their skills, compete against peers, and gain industry recognition.

Alec said: “This competition was challenging as there was a lot to do, but it covered all the skills that I use every day, so I knew what I was doing and felt comfortable throughout. It was fantastic to have this opportunity and to meet lots of the other competitors and I’m really happy with how it went.”

Jacquie Blades, a director at Hobson & Porter, said: “These competitions are always very competitive and challenging and bring together Yorkshire’s best and most talented apprentice bricklayers.

“Alec always works hard and is very dedicated to learning and excelling in his trade, so he thoroughly deserves this success and we’re all proud to see him do so well. There’s no doubt he has a very bright career ahead of him.”