East Yorkshire Buses is recruiting trainee and experienced bus drivers in Scarborough

As demand for travel rises in the region, the company is taking on more staff and has released a new recruitment video aimed at encouragin people to consider a career in bus driving.

The video, which was partly filmed in Scarborough shows drivers discussing their backgrounds and what they love about the job.

Julie McCaffer, a Hull-based bus driver, said: "Becoming a bus driver is one of the best things I’ve ever done, as I get to work in a job I love and make some great friends, so I’d be delighted if we can help encourage more people to consider a career in bus driving."

Hull-based bus driver Julie McCaffer.

Drivers have a wide range of previous experience before becoming bus drivers, including working in retail, sales, as a postman and being a stay-at-home mum - showing that you do not need to have ever driven a bus before to apply.

Bus company East Yorkshire employs around 650 people, with the majority of these being bus drivers, and is currently recruiting drivers in Scarborough, Hull, Pocklington and Withernsea.

The video also highlights the benefits of becoming a bus driver, with one driver describing the team as being “one big happy family”.