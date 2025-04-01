Empty shop reopens

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The dog groomers at 162 Prospect Road in Scarborough closed in October last year after serving the local community dogs for over 10 years.

Kay Dukakis took over the shop in January and has spent some time re"fur"bishing the interior and has reopened this week as Gentle Touch Dog Grooming.

The interior colours of the salon have been chosen to ensure a welcoming and calm experience for the dogs.

It really does look fab and great news that a local business has set up again to serve the local community. For all enquiries contact Kay on 07450 186423.