External facelift of prominent Kirbys building on Whitby West Cliff completed

Leaseholders, contractors and project leaders are celebrating the successful restoration of a historic landmark Georgian property in Whitby, which has seen the building given an external facelift.

Specialists Pure Block Management have led the upgrade of the Grade II listed Kirbys building over the past 12 months, having been appointed by leaseholders to manage the property last September.

They immediately made the external refurbishment of the mid-19th Century building and former hotel, which stands on West Cliff and overlooks the town in East Terrace and out towards Whitby harbour, a priority.

Laura Street, Associate Director of Pure Block Management, which operates across Yorkshire, says the business ultimately acted as an intermediate between the principal contractor Gannon Developments, surveyors LHL Group, and leaseholders throughout.

Kirby's in Whitby after the facelift.

With the building in a conservation area and home to leaseholders and tenants in 20 apartments over five floors, a focus was placed on ensuring minimal impact as scaffolding was erected and works carried out.

“We’re proud to say that the feedback has been positive from all parties, and the end result is the integrity and appearance of Kirbys being successfully restored, while preserving its heritage character,” she said.

“Works of this scale inevitably affect the day-to-day lives of residents, so clear, consistent and effective coordination were essential to the project’s success.”

“Residents felt engaged with and listened to throughout, which given they have had to live through increased noise and disruption, as well as restricted access at times, is really pleasing.”

Kirby's before the renovation work was carried out.

Ms Street believes the success of the project has cemented Pure Block Management’s reputation in managing and leading restorations on complex

schemes, involving buildings of significant heritage, with people still living on site.

“This was a complex heritage-led scheme, requiring sensitive restoration of stonework, railings, and communal features,” she said.

“We had to ensure at all times that we worked to listed building constraints and complied with conservation regulations, retaining the heritage character of the façade.

“As ever with older buildings, we had to overcome some unexpected challenges, including unforeseen structural issues which were identified when we first started work, and needed immediate attention.

"Swift escalation and resolution of these issues avoided costly delays.

“We are very proud of how smoothly it has gone.”

Leaseholder Gill Clatworthy said they were delighted with the management of the scheme.

“The regular updates and approachable style of Pure Block Management made a huge difference to residents living through the works.

"We always knew what was happening, why, and how it affected us,” they said.