Firm lands local hero award

Peace of Mind Financial Solutions Ltd, which has its headqarters on Falsgrave Road, has been presented with the NatWest Local Hero Mortgage Award at a celebratory dinner in the Birmingham Town Hall.

The prestigious awards recognise firms that have gone above and beyond normal expectations to put the customer and their local community at the heart of everything they do.

Peace of Mind FS managing director Nigel Wood said: “This award is the most important award we have ever won as it really goes to the heart of what the business is about.

“Our culture is very much about being a part of the local community , and putting something back into the area.

“We are proud but humbled to receive the accolade as it is recognition from our peers that has been instrumental in us being presented with this award.”