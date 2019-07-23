Former Scarborough hotel could become flats and 'restore it to its former glory'

A former hotel in Scarborough could become holiday flats under a proposed redevelopment plan.

Andrew Waggitt wants to transform the five-storey 13-bedroom Derwent Hotel in Esplanade Gardens into five flats.

In his planning submission to Scarborough Borough Council the applicant states the hotel is now in a “derelict” state and is therefore not needed to provide holiday accommodation to the town.

The planning statement adds: “The proposal is to refurbish the existing derelict building and provide five high standard apartments which would be used as residential dwellings on either a permanent basis or as holiday rentals/serviced apartments.

“The proposed development intends to restore the building to its former glory. The building is positioned on Scarborough’s prestigious South Cliff and was developed as a hotel in the 1800s during the town’s establishment as a popular tourist destination and spa resort.

“In more recent times the popularity of hotels has fallen and the requirement for more permanent housing and home from home holiday accommodation is on the rise, hence the requirement for this development.”

One hurdle that will need to be overcome is an objection from Scarborough Council’s residential regulation manager Steve Reynolds.

Mr Reynolds says that the current design of the building does not allow for natural light nor ventilation in four bedrooms, something that will have to be addressed before he could support the scheme.

The plans are now out to consultation.