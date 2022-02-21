Four Bridlington causes to benefit from Co-op’s Local Community Fund

Rebecca Birkbeck, director, community and membership at the Co-op.

Flamborough Pre-School, Flamborough Women’s Institute, Girlguiding Bridlington North and East Riding Boxercise will share vital funds this year from the retailer’s scheme.

Flamborough Pre-School said the funds from the Co-op scheme will go towards kitting out a new garden once it relocates to the Flamborough Primary School site.

A spokesperson said: “The money will help to buy play equipment and other items to make the new garden a great outdoor space for the children.”

Thanks to Co-op members, Bridlington-based causes have received a grand total of £122,935 since 2016.

Each year members are encouraged to pick a cause to support in their community that are supporting access to food, mental wellbeing support or opportunities for young people, or helping to build stronger, more resilient communities across the UK.

Rebecca Birkbeck, director, community and membership at the Co-op, said: “We know that this year is going to be another incredibly challenging year for local causes and communities.