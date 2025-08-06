Game of Cones - Sneaton's Beacon Farm scoops the honours at Great Yorkshire Show

By Duncan Atkins
Published 6th Aug 2025, 14:34 BST
Updated 6th Aug 2025, 14:50 BST
Sneaton’s Beacon Farm had the competition licked when they competed in the recent Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate.

The business posted: “We’re super thrilled to say that we did pretty well in the Ice Cream Competition at the show.

“While most flavours we entered did very well in their categories, the stand-out flavour for the judges was our cherry, gaining gold in its category and then also awarded Best Ice Cream in Show, Best Yorkshire product and narrowly missing out on overall supreme Champion of the Whole Cheese and Dairy section.

“A great show and well done to all other winners and competitors!”

Beacon Farm with their trophies and rosettes won at the Great Yorkshire Show.placeholder image
Beacon Farm with their trophies and rosettes won at the Great Yorkshire Show.

Full results

Open Vanilla - GOLD

Dairy Vanilla - GOLD

Fruit Flavour (Cherry) - GOLD

Best Ice Cream 2025

Best Yorkshire Product

Reserve Champion

Non-Fruit (Banoffee) – GOLD

Any Flav (Birthday Cake) – SILVER

Consumers’ Choice (Lemon Meringue Pie) - GOLD

Beacon Farm is currently open every day 9am to 5pm.

