Game of Cones - Sneaton's Beacon Farm scoops the honours at Great Yorkshire Show
The business posted: “We’re super thrilled to say that we did pretty well in the Ice Cream Competition at the show.
“While most flavours we entered did very well in their categories, the stand-out flavour for the judges was our cherry, gaining gold in its category and then also awarded Best Ice Cream in Show, Best Yorkshire product and narrowly missing out on overall supreme Champion of the Whole Cheese and Dairy section.
“A great show and well done to all other winners and competitors!”
Full results
Open Vanilla - GOLD
Dairy Vanilla - GOLD
Fruit Flavour (Cherry) - GOLD
Best Ice Cream 2025
Best Yorkshire Product
Reserve Champion
Non-Fruit (Banoffee) – GOLD
Any Flav (Birthday Cake) – SILVER
Consumers’ Choice (Lemon Meringue Pie) - GOLD
Beacon Farm is currently open every day 9am to 5pm.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.